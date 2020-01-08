LifeBridge Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Jonathan Ringo, the president of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, will step down in the summer after a little more than three years leading the Northwest Baltimore hospital to start up a new telemedicine company.
The Baltimore-based hospital group said Daniel Blum will join LifeBridge in April to succeed Ringo as both president of Sinai and Grace Medical Center, the former Bon Secours Hospital in West Baltimore acquired last year by LifeBridge. Like Ringo, Blum comes from Northwell Health, where he is president of Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, New York.
Ringo is expected to work side-by-side with Blum for a few months on the transition before leaving to found and lead the new company. Ringo also will remain involved with Sinai Hospital’s medical education program and, as a practicing obstetrician, take occasional shifts in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit.
“As we wish Dr. Ringo well in his new venture, we are thrilled to have found such a strong and seasoned healthcare leader to carry on Sinai’s mission," said Neil Meltzer, LifeBridge’s president and CEO, in a statement.
Blum’s career in health started as a paramedic and emergency management system supervisor before he transitioned to hospital administration in the New York City area.
“LifeBridge Health is a mission-focused organization that cares not only about managing illness, but also about proactively trying to assist communities in maintaining wellness and improving people’s lives,” Blum said in a statement. “I look forward to joining the amazing teams at Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center and working together to build on their well-earned reputation for providing high-quality, compassionate care along with the community initiatives that make a difference in a meaningful way.”