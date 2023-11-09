Registered nurses at Saint Agnes in Southwest Baltimore unionize in historic first for the city

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Registered nurses at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Southwest Baltimore have voted to unionize — a historic first for the city, National Nurses United said in a news release.

The union said St. Agnes nurses voted on Nov. 2 and 3 to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United, the country’s largest and fastest-growing registered nurse union. It marks the first time that registered nurses have unionized a hospital in Baltimore.

One of the driving forces behind the nurses’ organizing campaign was severe staffing shortages, which has hampered morale at the hospital and made it hard to ensure safe patient care, said Nickie Sims, a nurse on the Southwest Baltimore hospital’s neurology and pulmonology floor.

She said she cried tears of joy when she got the phone call last week, informing her that the campaign had been successful. Nurses say they began organizing in response to the hospital’s refusal to address their concerns about patient care, the union said in its news release.

Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital did not respond Thursday to two requests for comment.

Ascension is one of the largest nonprofit and Catholic hospital chains in the nation, with 143 hospitals and other health care facilities in 19 states.

Being represented by a union makes Sims feel more hopeful that she and her coworkers will have the power to help enact change at the hospital, she said. They want to make Saint Agnes a more attractive place for nurses to come to work and stay, and a safer environment for patients, Sims said.

“We’ll have a voice at the table,” Sims said of the victory. “We’re at the bedside 12 hours a day, our shifts are 12 hours. I feel like our voices, collectively, need to be heard.”

The union at Saint Agnes will represent more than 500 registered nurses, the National Nurses United said in its news release.

Nurses at the hospital will elect a team next to represent them in negotiations for a first collectively bargained contract with Ascension, the union said. They’ll also survey their coworkers about key problems they hope to bring to the bargaining table.

“I am thrilled to welcome Saint Agnes nurses to NNOC/NNU on behalf of our over 225,000 members,” National Nurses United President Jean Ross said in the news release. “Your tenacity and commitment are an inspiration to your union siblings across the nation, and we look forward to working with you to achieve quality care at your hospital and for all patients.”

About 17% of nurses and 12% of other U.S. health care workers are represented by a union, according to a New York Times analysis of government data.

Eventually, Sims said, she hopes nurses at other area hospitals follow in the footsteps of those at Saint Agnes. But for now, she’s just happy to be part of a union, she said.

“We fought hard for this,” she said.