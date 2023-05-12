‘We believe you’: The work of nurses at GBMC’s sexual assault unit goes beyond medical exams

On the ground floor of Greater Baltimore Medical Center, behind several locked doors — each monitored by a security camera, is a place where people come on what might be the worst day of their lives.

It’s quiet here. There are paintings of butterflies and photographs of flowers in the hallway and blankets draped over armchairs in the lobby. An owl plushie dressed in a winter hat and scarf sits atop a pile of stuffed animals in a wooden basket.

A few steps away from the lobby is a well-used coffee machine and a well-stocked refrigerator in case someone comes hungry. A pudgy African claw-toed frog named Speck swims in a little tank nearby.

This is the home of the Towson hospital’s domestic violence and Sexual Assault Forensic Examination ― or SAFE ― program. It’s the only one in Baltimore County that treats both children and adult victims of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and non-fatal strangulation.

Here, registered nurses care for abuse survivors and collect evidence that’s sent to the Baltimore County Police Department Crime Lab and potentially used later in a trial. They swab for DNA, take photos of bruises and sometimes take samples of hair, blood or urine.

They also sit with survivors as they cry and listen ― without judgment or condescension ― as they tell their stories. Like a mantra, they tell survivors over and over that their abuse was not their fault.

“We believe you,” Jen DiNoto, a forensic nurse examiner who works part-time at GBMC’s SAFE program and full-time at Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center’s emergency room, tells her patients. “This is a safe place. You can talk to me.”

Laura Clary, clinical program manager for GBMC's SAFE program, left, and Jen DiNoto, forensic nurse examiner, offer support for victims of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

That soft, compassionate touch is crucial for those working with people who have been violently victimized, said Amanda Rodriguez, executive director of TurnAround, the designated rape crisis center for Baltimore City and Baltimore County, which works closely with GBMC’s SAFE program.

Shock often consumes people in the aftermath of being sexually assaulted or otherwise abused, Rodriguez said. For survivors, seeking help — and acknowledging they were violated — can be a big step. To have the person they confide in not only believe them, but try to help them regain some of the power and control that was taken from them, can be a turning point in their healing.

“The rape kit in itself can be traumatizing. Someone is giving you a medical exam after a sexual assault,” Rodriguez said. “It’s pretty awesome that [the SAFE nurses] were able to create a space where it makes you feel like you’re not going into just another sterile environment where someone’s going to take pieces of evidence off of you, but instead you’re really cared for.”

Laura Clary has been a forensic nurse examiner at GBMC for more than a decade and has managed the SAFE program since 2014. She remembers when there were only five other SAFE nurses at the hospital. Back then, the unit was housed in a narrow hallway behind an elevator shaft near the emergency department.

Now, Clary is one of about 20 forensic nurse examiners with the program. Many of them ― like DiNoto ― have full-time jobs at other hospitals and are on-call at least once a week to respond to SAFE cases at GBMC. All of them are women, the gender of most of the adult survivors they treat.

Having a unit where law enforcement officers can work alongside nurses and advocates to respond to sexual assault and other types of abuse is key to reduce the stress experienced by survivors, said Rachel Lucas, director of the Baltimore County Police Department Crime Lab.

“A lot of what [survivors] go through is so traumatic, but then also having to relive it in order for investigators to obtain the information they need — it adds to their trauma,” Lucas said.

Since Valentine’s Day of 2020, the nurses have worked out of a renovated 2,500-square-foot unit at the hospital with two examination rooms and a room where investigators can interview survivors.

The program needs the space. Every year, Clary said, the GBMC program sees more people. Not because the Baltimore area is becoming more violent, she said, but because awareness is growing about the free services offered by SAFE nurses: victim advocacy services, outreach and training, as well as forensic medical exams.

But a month after moving in, the unit became eerily quiet. Though the unfolding coronavirus pandemic caused stress and financial uncertainty to surge — and intimate partner violence and child abuse to spike — at least initially, SAFE nurses saw fewer patients. Children and adults were stuck at home with their abusers, leaving few chances for them to ask for help or for others to notice they were in danger.

At GBMC, adult sexual assault exams rose from 126 in 2019 to 181 last year, according to data provided by the program. Although pediatric exams initially dropped from 70 in 2019 to 42 in 2020, they rose to 99 in 2022.

The number of strangulation exams rose from 76 to 105 from 2019 to 2022.

Already facing high levels of burnout due to the pandemic, SAFE program nurses contend with additional layers of pain that threaten to leave them drained. On top of the horror stories of assault, they know that the most of the abusers likely will never be brought to justice. Only about 310 of 1,000 sexual assaults in the U.S. are reported to the police and only about 50 of those reports lead to arrest, according to data from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

When Clary talks to nurses who are new to the program, she’s very clear.

“We don’t get into this job for guilty verdicts,” she tells them. “If you get into this job for guilty verdicts, you’re going to get burned out very fast. You get into this work because you want to help people.”

Laura Clary, clinical program manager for SAFE, in an exam room at the GBMC unit. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Nurses are legally required to call the police if they suspect child abuse or neglect.

But victims who are adults have a choice. Some want police involved immediately. They want evidence of their abuse collected and turned over to the county police and they want their abuser held accountable.

Others want evidence of their abuse collected but don’t want to pursue a criminal case yet. Until they’re ready, evidence from their assault will be stored in the county crime lab.

Maryland lawmakers voted this legislative session to require this evidence to be kept by police for up to 75 years, an increase from the previously required 20 years. But Baltimore County’s crime lab already was keeping sexual assault evidence for 75 years, Lucas said.

“At any point, if a victim decides that they would like to move forward, the evidence will be in the same condition as any other evidence would have been,” she said.

Other survivors don’t want evidence collected at all, but instead just want a medical exam to make sure they’re not seriously injured.

On average, it takes a victim of intimate partner violence seven tries to leave their abuser before they stay away for good. A slew of obstacles stand in their way. They may have no place to go, be scared their abuser may hurt them or their children, be in denial of the severity of the abuse or know they wouldn’t be able to financially survive or support their children without their abuser.

It's hard knowing that someone is going to return to an abusive environment, said Melissa Cross, a SAFE nurse working full-time with the GBMC program on anti-human trafficking initiatives.

It’s hard knowing that someone is going to return to an abusive environment, said Melissa Cross, a SAFE nurse working full-time with the GBMC program on anti-human trafficking initiatives.

She’s honest with her patients. When she treats someone who has been strangled, she tells them they survived an attempted murder. The next time, they might not. Research shows that victims of non-fatal strangulation by their intimate partners are significantly more at risk of being killed by them.

“You just want to scream,” Cross said. “But it’s not our choice.”

On particularly rough days, SAFE nurses turn to each other for support. They have an active group chat and meet weekly for a happy hour. Each summer, they get together for a party.

The importance of self-care is drilled into their heads from the start of their training to become a forensic nurse examiner. Every Friday night, Clary climbs into her bathtub with a glass of wine and listens to music for an hour. DiNoto and Cross walk their dogs.

But sometimes, when walking and thinking isn’t enough, Cross will talk to her husband, leaving out identifying details about her patients to protect their privacy. She’ll cry for the survivor. And then she and her husband will have dinner together.

The next day, she’ll go back to work.