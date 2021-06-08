Officials cut the ribbon on new hospital in Prince George’s County

Top county and state leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday on the state-of-the-art University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, the first new hospital in the state in 30 years.
The hospital has been more than a decade in planning and replaces the old Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, a facility with such financial and image troubles that local leaders said two-thirds of area residents went elsewhere for care.
With a pledge of years of public subsidies and aid to build the new facility, the University of Maryland Medical System took over the hospital and several other Washington, D.C.-area medical facilities in 2017.
Multiple public leaders planned to attend the opening of the new building, including Gov. Larry Hogan, who opposed some of the funding early on. That temporarily delayed the project that was a top legislative priority for former Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., who died earlier this year.
Officials now say they expect a new cardiac center and other medical specialties, along with medical experts from the 13-hospital University of Maryland Medical System can help improve health care in Prince George’s County, whose residents have high rates of chronic disease.