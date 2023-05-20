‘A long time coming’: Four years after its creation, Maryland drug affordability board drafts plan

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland’s first-in-the-nation Prescription Drug Affordability Board is meeting Monday to review its first draft of a plan to determine which drugs to subject to cost reviews and to start figuring out how to set upper payment limits on specific drugs for state and local governments.

It’s been four years since state lawmakers voted to create the board, and if all goes according to plan, it will approve a final draft of its cost review plan in July and have another plan for setting payment caps later this summer or fall, said Andrew York, the board’s executive director.

“That’s all to say, there are lots of reports coming out,” York joked in an interview last month. “We’re very excited. Rubber’s finally hitting the road. It’s been a long time coming.”

State lawmakers created the board in 2019 to combat soaring drug prices in the unfettered U.S. market. That same year, nearly a quarter of Americans taking prescription drugs struggled to afford them, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

But the board struggled to get traction amid a funding fight. Meanwhile, drug prices continued to climb. The cost of more than 1,200 drugs from July 2021 to July 2022 increased at a rate far in excess of the core 8.5% inflation rate, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The average price increase for those drugs was 31.6%.

Under the law that established the board, it should have capped how much state and local governments are allowed to spend on certain prescription drugs by this past January. But those plans hit a snag in 2020 when then-Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a law that would have set up a funding stream for the board — a decision he attributed to the economic chaos wrought by the unfolding pandemic.

Maryland lawmakers overrode Hogan’s veto in 2021, enabling the board to collect annual fees — totaling no more than $2 million — from pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers, insurers, wholesale distributors and other players in the prescription drug market.

But it was too late. The board’s work was delayed and it had a debt to pay off: $750,000 to the Maryland Health Care Commission, a state health department agency that lent the board money to get started.

This legislative session, lawmakers voted to remove the board’s deadline for setting upper payment limits and added $1 million to the state budget to help get it out of the hole.

Though the board never worried it wouldn’t be able to pay the health care commission back, York said, the money gave it some breathing room — and more resources for accomplishing the goals for which it was created.

Once the board finalizes the payment limit plan, it then must be approved by the Legislative Policy Committee, a group of 28 state lawmakers, including Senate and House leaders.

“Similar to all parts of the American health care system, the drug supply chain is just fundamentally broken,” York said. “In the U.S., we say we try to rely on market forces, but they just don’t seem to be working in the drug space.”

The pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

Stami Williams, a spokesperson for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, said in a statement that the board won’t help Marylanders better predict what they’ll have to pay out of pocket at the pharmacy or avoid paying more for medicines than what their insurance company pays.

“The government deciding the value of medicines is not the answer to helping people better access and afford the care they need, and the consequences of such policies could make the situation worse,” Williams said in the statement. “Setting upper payment limits inevitably threatens access to medicines today and puts the development of future treatments and cures at risk.”

Maryland lawmakers understand that it’s expensive to develop a drug and bring it to market, said Del. Bonnie Cullison, who sponsored the bill this session to extend the board’s deadline. But the way drug prices are calculated is unclear to industry outsiders and can even be confusing for industry insiders.

“The drug pricing chain is a black hole,” Cullison said. “I can’t describe it any other way.”

The Prescription Drug Affordability Board is well aware of this dimension of the problem. Members hope to release a supply chain report on the market soon that explains the role of major players and why a drug affordability board is needed in Maryland. The report will include policies the state could consider for making drugs more affordable — a “buffet” of sorts for policymakers, York said.

Board members also are considering how to make the market more transparent, and may propose legislative strategies for the next General Assembly session.

Cullison feels confident board members will be reasonable in the limits they set for state and local government entities. They’ll base their decisions on data, not whim, and consider how much it costs to develop and deliver pharmaceuticals, she said.

“Maryland is an important market for pharmaceuticals,” she told lawmakers when she addressed them on the House floor this session. “I will be very surprised if any drug company says, ‘Well, we can’t sell it at that price.’”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is another longtime supporter of the board. His county spends two times as much on prescription drugs for employees as it does on its entire library system, he said during an interview last month.

Still, he wishes the board’s authority stretched further. Under the first draft of the bill that created it, the board would have been able to cap prescription drug costs for all payers in Maryland.

“You’ve got to take what you can get in the political environment that you’re in and in the legal environment we’re in,” he said.

But Vincent DeMarco, head of the Maryland Health Care for All! Coalition and a major supporter of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board, is optimistic members will make fast progress. Though the bill that lawmakers approved this legislative session requires the board to decide whether to recommend expanding its authority by December 2026, DeMarco is hopeful it will do so as soon as the next legislative session.

A big reason for DeMarco’s confidence is Gov. Wes Moore’s presence in Annapolis. Moore already has been a supporter of the board’s work — he signed the bill extending its deadline for setting upper payment limits last month and approved the $1 million cash infusion when he signed off on the state budget.

He’s also excited about other plans in the works. The board is working to create an insulin affordability fund to help uninsured people — who can’t benefit from the $30 federal copay cap that went into effect Jan. 1 — pay for the lifesaving drug.

“Drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them,” DeMarco said.