University of Maryland Medical Center performs second pig-to-human heart transplant

The University of Maryland School of Medicine announced Friday that, for the second time in history, its surgeons successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig heart inside a patient with terminal heart disease.

Lawrence Faucette, the 58-year-old man who received the transplant Wednesday from University of Maryland Medicine faculty-scientists and University of Maryland Medical Center clinicians, is recovering and communicating with loved ones, the medical school said in a news release.

“This accomplishment is an extremely significant historical milestone for us and for the health care field in general, as it leads us to filling an immense need for the approximate 110,000 Americans who are currently waiting for an organ transplant,” said Dr. Mark Gladwin, dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, in Friday’s news release. “More than 6,000 patients die each year before getting one. Our leading progress in xenotransplantation could save thousands of those lives.”

Dr. Bartley Griffith, the clinical director of the cardiac xenotransplantation program at the University of Maryland medical school who performed the world’s first pig-to-human heart transplant last January, co-led the procedure with Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, a surgery professor at the school of medicine.

David Bennett, the first person to receive a pig heart transplant at the Baltimore hospital, died two months after the procedure. Bennett, a 57-year-old parent with terminal heart disease, had come to the hospital in October 2021 and was placed on a lifesaving heart-lung machine but deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant.

Faucette, a married father of two and a 20-year Navy veteran who lives in Frederick, also was deemed ineligible for a traditional heart transplant with a human heart by the University of Maryland Medical Center and several other transplant hospitals because of his pre-existing peripheral vascular disease and complications with internal bleeding. That meant Wednesday’s experimental transplant was the only option available to Faucette, who was facing near-certain death from heart failure, according to the news release.

He is now breathing on his own and his heart is functioning well without any assistance from supportive devices, the news release said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval for the surgery Sept. 15 through its single patient investigational new drug “compassionate use” process, which is used when an experimental medical product is the only option available for a patient faced with a serious or life-threatening medical condition.

A few days before Faucette’s surgery, he acknowledged the uncertainty ahead.

“My only real hope left is to go with the pig heart, the xenotransplant,” he said in the news release. “Dr. Griffith, Dr. Mohiuddin and their entire staff have been incredible, but nobody knows from this point forward. At least now I have hope, and I have a chance.”

“We have no expectations other than hoping for more time together,” his wife, Ann Faucette, added. “That could be as simple as sitting on the front porch and having coffee together.”