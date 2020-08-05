New PETA ad takes aim at Johns Hopkins’ testing on owls

The new advertisements specifically highlight the work of Shreesh Mysore, an assistant professor in Hopkins’ psychological & brain sciences department whose work focuses on deconstructing neural circuits in the brain and understanding how they shape behavior. Citing documents obtained from Hopkins in March, the organization said Mysore’s work — which uses owls to investigate brain activity and could provide insight into attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia and autism — involves as many as five dozen owls.