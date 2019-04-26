University of Maryland Medical Center transplants first drone-delivered organ

The first-ever organ delivered by drone was transplanted into a patient with kidney failure at the University of Maryland Medical Center, capping more than three years of work to show unmanned aircraft can safely transport life-saving organs and tissue.

The effort began when transplant surgeon Dr. Joseph Scalea, frustrated by slow pace of commercial flights and cost of charters, began exploring new and faster means of delivery.

Others had been testing drones for delivery of medical supplies, among other items, with the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration. But this is the first effort to transport organs, which do no last long outside of the body.

There are 113,702 people on the national waiting list for organs, and 18 patients die each day waiting, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit manager of the organ transplant system.

Officials held a press conference on Friday to announce the demonstration was successful.

