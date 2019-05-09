Fentanyl deaths drive Maryland's opioid fatalities to 2,385 in 2018; second year in a row number topped 2,000

Despite intense efforts to stem the opioid epidemic, the number of overdose deaths continued to climb in 2018 around the state, new data shows.

There were 2,385 total overdose deaths around Maryland last year, the vast majority linked to the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. It was the second year that overdose deaths exceeded 2,000.

The data, preliminary figures released by the state Opioid Operational Command Center, show that Baltimore City and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties had the most deaths.

There was some positive news: More than a dozen counties showed drops in overdose deaths from 2017 to 2018 and there were fewer heroin and prescription related overdoses. Cocaine, however, continues to make a comeback.

