“For the second year in a row, health insurance premiums are dropping and there are more plans to choose from,” she said. “These include new ‘value’ plans with more services covered before the deductible kicks in, making these an affordable option for many individuals. And, the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has made it easier than ever for Marylanders to understand their health insurance options and to buy insurance that meets their needs, such as with a mobile app, in-person assistance, and a new health literacy brochure.”