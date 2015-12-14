First deadline for health coverage under Obamacare is Dec. 15

People also are facing increased premiums in some cases. CareFirst received the blessing of the Maryland Insurance Administration in September to raise rates by up to 26 percent on average, a hike the insurer said was needed to absorb more than $100 million in losses incurred as more older and sicker patients received coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Under that rate increase, a 40-year-old who lives in the Baltimore area will pay an additional $275 a year on average for CareFirst's HMO silver plan, which pays 70 percent of medical costs.