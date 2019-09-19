Obamacare rates in Maryland set to decline for a second year

People in Maryland who do not get their health insurance through work and buy coverage on the state’s exchange will get a break for a second year in a row, announced Gov. Larry Hogan as the state released new rates for 2020.
The lower rates, which state regulators increased from what insurance carriers requested, affect about 200,000 Marylanders who buy exchange plans, known as Obamacare. More than 200,000 other people qualified for an expansion of Medicaid, the government insurance for low-income people, under Affordable Care Act. That helped reduce the number of uninsured people in the state in half to about 6 percent.
“By addressing this crisis head-on, we have gone from an individual market on the brink of collapse to two straight years of lower premiums for Marylanders,” Hogan said in a statement. “Last year, after we refused to accept Washington’s failure to act, we came together to deliver lower rates for the first time in more than a decade. Our innovative program to make healthcare more affordable for Marylanders serves as a model for the rest of the nation.”
The insurance, known as Obamacare, has been a hot political issue since the law was passed in 2010 and promises to be a key issue in the upcoming presidential election, in no small part because the program’s rates skyrocketed, making it unaffordable for many.
The law also guarantees some benefits to those who have coverage through work and on the exchange, such as free preventive screenings, the ability to insure children up to age 26, elimination of lifetime caps and a ban on exclusions for pre-existing conditions.
Critics had said changes made by the Trump administration and GOP leaders in Congress had undermined the law and contributed to those rising costs. Hogan, a Republican, worked with the Democrat-led General Assembly earlier this year and passed an extension of a fix initiated last year that is credited with lowering the state’s rates.
That fix was a tax on insurance carriers that was eliminated at the federal level that created a pool of money to help insurers to cover their most expensive claims.
Two insurers remain on the state’s exchange: CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which is by far the dominant carrier, and Kaiser Permanente.
Under the rates released Thursday, those who buy CareFirst’s HMO plan, which covers about 108,300 people, or more than half of people on the exchange this year, would see a decrease in premiums of 14.7%. Rates for CareFirst’s PPO plan that covers about 11,500 people would drop by 1.45%
The cost of Kaiser’s plan, which covers about 70,600, would drop by 5%.
“After years of devastating rate increases, it is certainly gratifying to see our individual market begin to stabilize,” said Al Redmer Jr., Maryland’s insurance commissioner, in a statement. “We are hopeful that those Marylanders that continue to go uninsured will investigate the benefits and federal subsidies that may be available to them.”
The majority of consumers receive federal subsidies to buy their insurance on the exchange, reducing what they actually pay in premiums.
Other measures have been proposed by advocates, and now presidential candidates, that include a so-called public option, in which people could buy into Medicaid or some type of Medicare-for-all plan that would moved the country toward government insurance rather than private coverage.