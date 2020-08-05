Maryland, other states settle fraud claims against Novartis for $678 million

Maryland and 26 other states settled Medicaid fraud allegations against the Swiss-based pharmaceutical giant Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., for $678 million, state officials said Wednesday.
Maryland’s share was more than $4.4 million to resolve the allegations that Novartis paid kickbacks to doctors to prescribe various drugs to treat hypertension and type 2 diabetes from 2002 through 2011, said Attorney General Brian E. Frosh.
“This is not the first time a pharmaceutical company has paid kickbacks to doctors,” Frosh said in a statement. “This settlement should be a clear message to drug manufacturers. We are watching, and we will pursue those who attempt to defraud our state.”
In court documents, officials alleged Novartis paid doctors to speak about the drugs at sham events and paid for lavish meals and entertainment to induce doctors to write prescriptions. Frosh said this violated the Maryland False Health Claims Act.
Novartis said in a statement that it would undertake a new corporate integrity initiative, switch to mostly digital education programs for doctors that don’t require in-person attendance and significantly limit payments to health care professionals to deliver education.
“Today’s settlements are consistent with Novartis commitment to resolve and learn from legacy compliance matters,” Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said in a statement when the settlement was first announced in July.
“We are a different company today — with new leadership, a stronger culture, and a more comprehensive commitment to ethics embedded at the heart of our company,” he said. “I have been clear that I never want us to achieve commercial success at the expense of our values — our values must always come first and are the foundation of everything we do. With these agreements we mark an important milestone on our journey to build trust with society as we continue reimagining medicine to improve and extend lives all around the world.”