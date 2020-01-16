Thomas R. Mullen, the long-time leader of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, said Thursday he plans to retire in July. The Board of Trustees unanimously selected Dr. David N. Maine, an executive vice president, to succeed Mullen at the independent Catholic hospital.
Mullen served as president and CEO of Mercy Health Services, parent organization of the 183-bed medical center, for 28 years. He will stay on as a senior adviser through the end of 2021.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we extend our deepest gratitude for Tom’s peerless leadership," said Sister Helen Amos, the board’s executive chair, in a statement. "His efforts during these past 28 years have made Mercy the thriving health care system it is today. Tom and our entire board are confident in the appointment of Dr. David Maine to build upon Mercy’s success well into the future.”
Mercy hospital was founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy and remains one of the few independent hospitals in the Baltimore region. As a teaching hospital, it is affiliated with the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Mullen, 63, began at Mercy in 1991 as chief financial officer. He worked to transform the medical center from an urban hospital serving a declining population to a medical system with reach around the Baltimore metro area. He oversaw expansion of clinical programs in women’s health, orthopedics, cancer and digestive health, among others.
He also modernized and expanded the system’s physical space in the region, as well as in the city. That includes a $400 million, 20-story hospital tower, which opened in 2010.
Mullen expressed confidence in Maine, who has served at Mercy for more than a decade. He has been an executive vice president since October, responsible for hospital system operation, overseeing the medical center, specialty and primary care physician networks and affiliates. He had been an executive vice president of Mercy’s Physician Enterprise, with focus on growth of its physician network. Previous positions included president of medical staff, senior vice president of clinical transformation, medical director of the Center for Interventional Pain Medicine.
“Serving as president & CEO of Mercy has been the experience of a lifetime,” Mullen said in a statement. "Since the hospital’s founding ... Mercy has been a very special place of hope and healing, committed to its mission of service to the Greater Baltimore community.”
He said Maine "has consistently demonstrated clinical and business excellence, compassion for our patients, and a deep personal commitment to our mission and values. He’s exactly the right leader at the right time for Mercy.”
For his part, Maine praised the the workforce at Mercy, and said he looked "forward to meeting the challenges of an evolving healthcare landscape by leading as the health system of choice with high-quality, high-value services provided in a community of compassionate care.”
Main is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine. He graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and completed a residency and fellowship at Johns Hospital Hospital.
Maine, 43, lives in Pikesville with his wife and two children.