This small Hampden company is trying to solve a century-old question: How do doctors bypass the blood-brain barrier?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In a laboratory in Germany nearly 140 years ago, a scientist injected dye into the bloodstream of a mouse and found something puzzling: The dye slowly spread to every organ in the creature’s tiny body, except its brain.

The scientist, Paul Ehrlich, had discovered the blood-brain barrier, a specialized sheath of interlocking cells that block substances from leaving the brain’s blood vessels and interacting with the rest of the organ. Similar to how the skull protects the brain from physical injury, the blood barrier protects the brain from disease-causing pathogens and toxins that may be circulating in the bloodstream.

Advertisement

The barrier, however, also blocks most drugs from accessing the brain to treat mental and neurological disorders.

For decades, scientists have been trying to find ways to bypass the blood-brain barrier to fight deadly and debilitating diseases like brain cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. While they have made progress at major research institutions like the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, leaders at a small company in Hampden say they believe the next milestone in the field will come from their team.

Advertisement

The company, CraniUS, hopes to soon begin human trials on a device designed to be implanted in the skull space and deliver medicine directly to the brain through catheters. Should everything go according to plan, the company will seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a human study by the end of next year and begin the first trial in 2025, CEO Mike Maglin said.

“Think about not only the drugs that are out there that are challenged because of the blood-brain barrier, [but also the ones] that quite frankly companies have stopped developing because of the blood-brain barrier,” Maglin said. “We believe this is also going to be a conduit for new drug development, as well as hopefully resuscitating or keeping some of the drug options on the table that are out there today.”

Dr. Chad Gordon, left, chief medical officer, and Michael Maglin, CEO, are seen at CraniUS in Baltimore. CraniUS is developing a medical device that will deliver medicine directly into the brain, bypassing the blood-brain barrier. The company recently had promising results in an animal study using the device, and hope to progress to human trials in about 18 months. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

CraniUS was co-founded in Baltimore in 2021 by Dr. Chad Gordon, the director of neuroplastic and reconstructive surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Deborah Weidman. Last year, the company announced that it raised $20 million in its first round of fundraising, entirely from private investors.

Scot Stone, senior vice president of Medical Products Laboratories — a Philadelphia-based drug manufacturer that is working with CraniUS — is one of the company’s investors. He was drawn to the company after listening to presentations from Gordon, who is also his childhood friend. Stone’s father, Elliot Stone, the president and CEO of Medical Products Laboratories, sits on CraniUS’ board of directors.

“From the very first time, the way he described the technology, the innovation and what this device would mean to the industry,” Stone said, “it really caught our attention.”

In an experiment conducted in Boston last month, the patented device CraniUS is developing — NeuroPASS — showed promising results, the company said in a news release published Tuesday morning. Researchers implanted the device in a pig skull and, according to MRI images, it successfully delivered a substance directly to the animal’s brain.

Leaders are in talks with the FDA to conduct the necessary verification and validation testing to get approval to start studying the device in humans, Gordon said. But results from the preclinical study showed that the device can safely and effectively bypass the blood-brain barrier in a pig — a 200-pound animal with a brain similar to a human brain.

“That’s why we’re so enthusiastic about this hurdle that we just overcame,” Gordon said. “Because we think the other hurdles in front of us are less daunting.”

Advertisement

The NeuroPASS device builds on a method of medicine delivery introduced in the 1990s by a doctor at the National Institutes of Health called convection-enhanced delivery. In this technique, one or more catheters are placed in the brain and an infusion pump is used to transport medication directly into the organ.

Research on that method has progressed in “fits and starts” over the last three decades, said Dr. David Daniels, a pediatric neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. A number of research teams are studying it across the country, including a team led by Daniels, which is working to identify ways to keep medication in the brain for a longer period of time once it gets past the blood-brain barrier.

“Our take-home message is that we think some of the old studies failed because we didn’t know where the drug was going, and we’re not keeping it there long enough to have the appropriate effect,” Daniels said. “If you can overcome that, maybe it has merit.”

Dr. Chad Gordon, left, chief medical officer, and Michael Maglin, CEO, are seen in the lab at CraniUS in Baltimore. CraniUS is developing a medical device that will deliver medicine directly into the brain, bypassing the blood-brain barrier. The company recently had promising results in an animal study using the device, and hope to progress to human trials in about 18 months. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

While convection-enhanced delivery remains an experimental treatment, Daniels expects that one day it will be commonplace for treating the kind of tumor he studies — diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, which usually occurs in children and forms on the brain stem. Fewer than 1 in 10 children diagnosed with this type of tumor survive beyond two years.

The team behind NeuroPASS says its device is unique because it is implanted into the skull space, allowing medication to be administered over time, rather than only in a hospital setting or doctor’s office. The device also has a refillable reservoir — similar to a chemo port used in breast cancer patients — and is designed to be recharged wirelessly.

That means if a cancer patient has a recurring brain tumor, doctors could refill the medication in the device and start treatment without delay, said Dr. Henry Brem, director of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Department of Neurosurgery.

Advertisement

Brem sits on the CraniUS board of directors and, in the 1980s, invented the Gliadel Wafer, a biodegradable polymer that’s placed in the brain to bypass the blood-brain barrier and release chemotherapy directly to a tumor. While the technology prolongs the survival of people with brain cancer, unlike NeuroPASS, the medication it delivers can’t be replenished.

“The reason I joined the board is I wanted to do everything possible to facilitate [the NeuroPASS] being available for patients,” Brem said, “because I think it’s a real breakthrough technology.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Daniels said an invention like NeuroPASS, which places a device in a cranioplasty implant, has merit.

But he added that cranioplasty, a type of surgery that involves repairing or reshaping a person’s skull, has a higher risk of infection than other types of cranial surgeries. And he hasn’t seen data from testing of the device or seen the device itself.

Advancements in treating glioblastomas — fast-growing and aggressive brain tumors that typically kill people in about 12 to 15 months — also have been made at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. In a study conducted at the facility, researchers used focused ultrasound and a bubbling agent to create temporary leaks in the blood-brain barrier so that chemotherapy could get to the tumors.

In 2022, three years after the study took place, most of the 14 people who received the experimental procedure were still alive.

Advertisement

CraniUS is using a chemotherapy drug called Topotecan in its initial tests, since the drug already has been tested for direct delivery to the brain. But in the future, Maglin and Gordon hope drug companies will use the NeuroPASS to administer drugs to fight other brain diseases.

They added that credit for the progress their company has achieved is shared with the team of more than a dozen engineers behind the development of NeuroPASS.

“It takes a special talent to be able to actually think about what we’re trying to accomplish, and then actually build it,” Maglin said. “There are engineers all over the world that are making things incrementally better. We’re looking for people who are actually breaking new ground — so pioneers, not engineers. That’s the team we have.”