Baltimore’s Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital seeks donations for facility upgrades, children’s fund

A fundraising campaign at Baltimore’s Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital has brought in the largest amount in donations in the medical center’s 100-year history.
The hospital, a jointly owned affiliate of Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System, set a goal of raising $15 million by the end of 2022 in honor of its centennial anniversary and already has raised more than $13 million, hospital officials said Tuesday in a news release.
“From our early days of treating malnourishment and rheumatic fever to the current need of supporting patients through the long-term effects of COVID-19, MWPH has evolved to meet the needs of the children in our community,” said Sheldon Stein, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s president and CEO , in a statement. “The Hope Heal Grow Centennial Campaign will enable us to continue our history of adapting to meet whatever challenges come our way.”
The campaign launched publicly on “Giving Tuesday,” the unofficial charitable giving daylong event held after the Thanksgiving holiday and the consumer-focused shopping blitzes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Funds will contribute to improvements at the hospital’s outpatient center, help finance the construction of its new rehabilitation clinic and be invested in a fund that will support future endeavors.
The hospital’s newly renovated Rosenberg Outpatient Center opened in June, expanding in size from 14,000 square feet to 20,600 square feet. The added space will enable close to 17,000 more patient visits each year, according to the hospital.
The Ability Center, a more than 4,000-square-foot expansion, will treat children who have sustained trauma, have congenital or acquired disabilities, or need post-surgical rehabilitation. Hospital officials said the rehab center, scheduled to open in the spring, will meet “the growing demand” for such services in the region.
Meanwhile, the hospital’s Children’s Fund will support investments in technology, building, research and equipment. Currently, the hospital, founded in 1922, has 102 beds and has locations in Prince George’s and Harford counties as well as Baltimore’s Mt. Washington neighborhood, and also conducts appointments via telehealth.