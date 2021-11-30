Baltimore’s Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital seeks donations for facility upgrades, children’s fund

“From our early days of treating malnourishment and rheumatic fever to the current need of supporting patients through the long-term effects of COVID-19, MWPH has evolved to meet the needs of the children in our community,” said Sheldon Stein, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s president and CEO , in a statement. “The Hope Heal Grow Centennial Campaign will enable us to continue our history of adapting to meet whatever challenges come our way.”