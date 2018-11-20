State emergency services system names new executive director

Dr. Theodore R. Delbridge has been named executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, a state agency that coordinates the emergency medical system, including ground and air transport and emergency services policies.

Delbridge is an emergency physician and has been a professor and chair of emergency medicine at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine since 2006. He takes over a position, beginning in February, which had been filled temporarily with co-acting directors. The MIEMSS board cited Delbridge’s 27 years of experience in emergency medicine, medical direction, education, quality improvement and research.

He received an undergraduate degree from the Pennsylvania State University, a masters degree in clinical chemistry from Old Dominion University, a medical degree from the Eastern Virginia Medical School and master of public health from the University of Pittsburgh.

The service also recently brought on a new state EMS medical director, Dr. Timothy Chizmar, who was an emergency room physician with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and medical director for Harford County EMS.

