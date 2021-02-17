After forced separations at border, migrant families getting mental health help for trauma

He reunited with his boy after 35 days. But Edgar said his son was not the same. The once cheerful child would say little except for yes or no. He would have crying outbursts. He was afraid to shower or sleep alone. He feared going to school and being separated from his parents again. When he saw a police officer at his new school in Baltimore, the boy was terrified and wanted to hide. The officer later visited him at home to try and ease his traumatic reactions to adults wearing uniforms.