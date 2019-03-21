MedStar Health to pay $35 million to settle allegations of a kickback scheme

MedStar Health has agreed to pay $35 million to resolve allegations the hospital system paid kickbacks to a cardiology group in Pikesville in exchange for referrals, according to a statement from Robert Hur, the U.S. attorney for Maryland and other federal investigators.

The settlement under the False Claims Act involves MedStar Union Memorial Hospital and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, both Baltimore area hospitals.

Officials say MedStar paid MidAtlantic Cardiovascular Associates the kickbacks under the guise of professional service agreements. In return, the cardiovascular office referred patients to Union Memorial for lucrative procedures from Jan. 1, 2006, to July 31, 2011.

The settlement also resolves allegations MedStar received Medicare payments from Jan. 1, 2006, to Dec. 28, 2012, for medically unnecessary stents performed by a doctor who was an employee of the cardiovascular office and was later employed by MedStar.

