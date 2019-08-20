MedStar Health to open $17.5 million rehab center at Good Samaritan Hospital

MedStar Health plans to open a new $17.5 million inpatient rehabilitation center at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday.
Patients will begin moving into the new center Tuesday.
The 60,000-square-foot center, taking up hospital’s 5th floor, offers 37 private rooms and six semi-private rooms.
“Our new state-of-the-art technology will complement our long-standing expertise in care, allowing patients to gain independence and return to the community...,” said Dr. Kritis Dasgupta, chair of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Good Samaritan and associate medical director for MedStar National Rehabilitation Network, Baltimore region, in a statement. “With the upgrade of our facility we are excited to offer a brand-new rehabilitation center that meets the increasingly complex needs of our patients.”
Good Samaritan originally opened 50 years ago as a rehabilitation hospital, treating patients recovering from strokes, traumatic brain injuries and other issues.
The new rehab center features design elements created to help therapists simulate real-life activities for patients and their families, such as getting in and out of a car, using appliances and taking a bath. There’s also a therapy gym outfitted with a variety of rehab technology and a technology room.
The center also has its own dog, Nash, who can help patients practice activities such as walking, brushing and even putting on a shirt and taking it off.