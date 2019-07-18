University of Maryland School of Medicine set to train more doctors for rural areas

The University of Maryland School of Medicine will receive $750,000 in federal funds to train more doctors for posts in rural areas, where the growing nationwide shortage of doctors in most acute.
The money, announced Thursday at the Baltimore school, comes from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. It’s part of a $20 million award that will be made over a three-year period to develop rural residency programs across the country.
“The health challenges in rural America are clear. Rural communities face a greater risk of poor health outcomes than their urban counterparts,” said George Sigounas, the agency administrator, in a statement. “Programs like the Rural Residency Planning and Development grants take aim at one of the most persistent disparities: access to high quality healthcare providers.”
Residencies are the required clinical training doctors receive after medical school, and they focus doctors on primary care or a specialty.
Maryland’s medical school was among programs in 21 states to receive a portion of the funding.
There are other federal and state programs also aimed at boosting the number of rural providers. Some doctors can receive tuition assistance or reimbursement to practice for a time in rural or underserved areas such as inner cities.
The new federal money will go to schools of medicine, as well as rural hospitals, community health centers and health centers operated by the Indian Health Service.
Officials said that those who train in rural areas are more likely to practice there.
The University of Maryland already has a program that immerses first-year medical students in health care in rural and underserved areas. It aims to spur interest early before the students have chosen another field to pursue, including higher paying specialties.
The rural doctor shortage comes as the nation faces a shortfall of doctors generally. The Association of American Medical Colleges recently projected a shortage of up to almost 122,000 physicians by 2032 as demand grows faster than supply. Primary care doctors represent nearly half of the shortage and specialty care represents the rest.
The group cited an aging population and longer life spans. The group also has said that primary care attracts fewer potential doctors because pay is generally lower than in specialties and many new doctors are saddled with hefty medical school debt.
Lawmakers from Maryland praised the funding in statements.
“As a physician myself, I know it’s important to train physicians in rural areas because many physicians consider staying in practice in the communities where they trained," said Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican who represents rural Eastern Shore areas. "This HRSA grant will help our shortage of physicians on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.”
Sen. Christopher Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said: “This grant is a huge win for our state — it will improve access to medical care for thousands of Marylanders and expand residency opportunities for physicians-in-training throughout the Eastern Shore. That’s why I’ve consistently fought for funding for this program and others that improve the availability of health care services and bolster the pipeline of physicians practicing in rural areas.”