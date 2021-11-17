Maryland health officials report monkeypox infection in resident returning from Nigeria

A Maryland resident returning from Nigeria tested positive for monkeypox, state health officials said Tuesday.
In a news release, the Maryland Health Department said that state and federal health officials confirmed that the unnamed man tested positive for a monkeypox viral infection.
Monkeypox is in the same family as the smallpox virus but generally causes milder infections, the department wrote. Infected people can experience flu-like symptoms and rashes over the course of weeks and most human infections occur in Central and Western African countries.
The department wrote that the man exhibited mild symptoms and is recovering in isolation. He is not hospitalized and officials are not asking members of the public to take any special precautions against infection.