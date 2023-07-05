Maryland Medicaid expands benefits to include community violence prevention, pregnancy care for non-U.S. citizens

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Medicaid will start paying for some community violence prevention services, peer recovery support services in certain settings, and pregnancy and postpartum care for people whether or not they’re a U.S. citizen under benefits expansions announced earlier this week.

“These new benefits will help improve the well-being of Maryland Medicaid participants and contribute to the overall health of Maryland communities,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a news release announcing the expansion. “The new benefits mark a significant milestone in Medicaid’s ongoing efforts to ensure accessible and inclusive health care for all Marylanders.”

Advertisement

One part of the expansion, the Healthy Babies initiative, launched Saturday. It aims to reduce the number of maternal deaths in the state, according to the news release.

The program provides health care to people who are pregnant or have recently given birth, live in Maryland, and meet specific income requirements, regardless of whether they are U.S. citizens. If eligible, non-citizens who otherwise meet the requirements will receive the same Medicaid benefits available to other pregnant people, including physical and behavioral health services and dental and prescription drug coverage without copays.

Advertisement

Maryland Medicaid also will cover four months of postpartum care for people eligible for the program. The plan may help pay for pregnancy and postpartum care the patient received three months before they applied to the program.

As of Saturday, Maryland Medicaid also will provide reimbursement for some community violence prevention services, including mentorship, conflict mediation, crisis intervention, referrals to licensed health care professionals or social services providers, patient education and screening services for victims of violence.

Certified peer recovery specialists who work at Federally Qualified Health Centers, opioid treatment programs or community-based substance use disorder programs licensed by the Behavioral Health Administration also may be reimbursed by Medicaid for their services.

“These expanded benefits will work to improve population health, providing individuals with enhanced access to vital health care services and support,” said Ryan Moran, the state’s deputy secretary of health care financing and Medicaid director, in the release. “We encourage Marylanders to reach out and take advantage of these services.”