The lawmakers have passed a stream of bills in recent years, including one to create a reinsurance program that helps insurers pay for their most expensive consumers, which has lowered premiums for those buying their own insurance. Other legislation created a system to direct more uninsured people to plans through their tax forms. Lawmakers are considering now how to protect consumers if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the health care law, known as Obamacare, in response to a lawsuit filed in Texas and joined by multiple states.