Maryland Health Department to request 144 contracted positions be converted to regular ones

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Department of Health plans to ask the Board of Public Works next week to convert 144 contractual positions to regular ones — a move the department said won’t cost the state additional money if it also eliminates some contractual positions.

The Board of Public Works, the body tasked with approving how the state government spends tax dollars, is authorized to create additional positions under the Fiscal Year 2024 budget bill so long as it abolishes 1.25 full-time contractual positions per new regular position, state health department spokesman Chase Cook wrote in an email.

Advertisement

Workers whose jobs are converted into regular positions would be doing work similar to what they did in their contracted positions, Cook said.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic response, it became apparent that an experienced, knowledgeable, stable public health workforce is essential to perform many critical state-level functions that support the health and safety of Marylanders,” the health department wrote in its request to the Board of Public Works, whose three members are Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and State Treasurer Dereck Davis.

Advertisement

“Converting current contractual employees to permanent state merit positions will provide stability not offered by contractual employment and ultimately strengthen the state public health workforce that we are rebuilding.”

To add 144 permanent positions, the health department has identified 180 contractual positions to eliminate, according to its request. The positions that wouldn’t be converted include administrative workers, programs coordinators and policy analysts, among others.

Many of the positions created would help make sure that Maryland residents eligible for Medicaid remain enrolled in the program, according to the request.

Over the summer, nearly 35,000 residents of the 120,000 up for Medicaid renewal lost coverage as the state began the massive process of determining who remains eligible for the health insurance program after pandemic-era flexibilities expired with the public health emergency.

While about 10,000 of these residents were determined to no longer be eligible for coverage — either because their income increased or another reason — close to 25,000 were disenrolled for procedural reasons.

Some of the created positions, the health department said, would help with determining eligibility for Medicaid and enrollment for programs covered by the plan — a list that has expanded, including with the coverage of medically necessary dental services for participants 21 years and older.