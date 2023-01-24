Obamacare enrollment increased for 2023 coverage in Maryland with increases among Black, Hispanic residents

The number of Marylanders who enrolled in health coverage for 2023 through the state insurance exchange increased slightly from last year, to a record 182,166, the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

announced in a news release Tuesday.

Although total enrollment in what is known as Obamacare only climbed by about 560 people from 2022, enrollment continued to grow for members of communities that are more likely to lack coverage, such as Black and Hispanic residents.

Enrollment by Hispanic Marylanders grew by 9%, from 20,241 in 2022 to 22,106 in 2023, while enrollment by Black residents grew by about 3%, from 30,535 in 2022 to 31,325 in 2023.

Enrollment grew even more dramatically among Hispanic Marylanders between the ages of 18 and 34, increasing by nearly 13% in one year, from 5,572 to 6,286.

Open enrollment in the Maryland Health Connection, which is in its 10th year of operation, started Nov. 1 and ended Jan. 15. Coverage for people who enrolled this month will start Feb. 1.

“We’re very happy to continue to have success in reaching Marylanders in need of affordable health coverage,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, in Tuesday’s news release.

The exchange runs the state’s health insurance marketplace. Total enrollment in coverage has grown for five straight years, and has increased by more than 15% since before the pandemic, according to the exchange.

Though renewal enrollments climbed by 4% between 2022 and 2023, new enrollments dropped by 14%, from 39,658 to 34,205.

Enrollments by people ineligible for a federal tax credit grew by 13%, and enrollments with federal financial help dropped by 3%.

Open enrollment may have closed earlier this month, but Marylanders who lack health coverage still have opportunities to enroll.

State residents who check a box on their state tax returns will be able to enroll in the Easy Enrollment program offered through the Maryland Office of the Comptroller, which launched four years ago. Since then, more than 10,000 people have gained coverage through the program.

Marylanders who lose their jobs and file for unemployment insurance also can request help with health coverage through the application process. More than 3,000 have done so since the program started last summer with help from the Maryland Department of Labor, the exchange said in the news release.

The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange and Maryland Department of Health also are preparing for the federal government to end flexible eligibility rules for Medicaid coverage that were instituted during the coronavirus pandemic. The exchange said the two agencies will reach out to each of the tens of thousands people affected.

Most will have the option to transition into low-cost private coverage through Maryland Health Connection, the exchange said. Anyone who is eligible for Medicaid can enroll at any time.