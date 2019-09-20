University of Maryland wins $200 million grant to develop flu vaccine that will work for years at a time

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has won a $200 million federal grant to develop a vaccine that researchers hope will stamp out the flu, the miserable virus that sickens millions and kills thousands every year.
The university plans to announce the funding Friday morning for the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health in Baltimore from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. It’s one of the school’s largest grants, and over seven years it will also fund improvements in the seasonal vaccine as scientists work on the larger goal of a universal influenza vaccine — one that would work for years on most flu variants from a single dose.
The money comes as many Americans begin their trek for their yearly shot, which is reformulated each year based on circulating strains on the opposite side of the globe but not always effective in stopping the virus from infecting people.
“Eliminating influenza is the goal,” said Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, director of the vaccine center, who will lead the research collaborative. “It will certainly be a challenge, but in seven years we hope to have a better vaccines, or a lot of better vaccines.”
The contagious respiratory illness is considered one of the globe’s biggest threats to health, and scientists have struggled to effectively protect people from it. Last season alone, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 43 million Americans were sickened by the flu.
Those most at risk are seniors and infants not old enough to be vaccinated, and those with chronic conditions, but the flu also kills healthy people every year.
Total numbers aren’t known because most people are not tested and recover at home. Maryland established a voluntary reporting system among some doctors’ offices and hospital emergency rooms.
Emergency departments across the state reported more than 68,000 people visited for influenza-like illnesses last season and 61 adults died in the hospital from complications. Four children also died.
Still, federal estimates show that more than half the country doesn’t bother getting a flu shot. Neuzil said people might believe it won’t help, they won’t get sick or the illness will be mild. Some believe the shot causes the flu, which it doesn’t.
The flu causes aches, fever, runny noses and other uncomfortable symptoms that can lead to complications such as pneumonia, which can be deadly.
Coming up with an effective vaccine has been challenging, as new strains emerge or change, Neuzil said. Animals also serve as reservoirs of the virus, fueling those new strains.
Neuzil said the vaccine is still considered important in stopping the flu’s spread and lessening illness in people who do become infected.
Her center has long been working on better vaccines, as have other research centers around the country, including at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Maryland will test some of those vaccines already in the works on human volunteers, beginning shortly. Information on participating can be found on the medical school site or by calling 410-706-6156.
Maryland’s total funding could top $200 million under the contract’s options, but federal contracts also will go to other research centers, and together they will establish a Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Center and work together on the cause.
The idea is to look at approaches other than trying to target different strains of the virus each year, Neuzil said.
One such approach has to do with the part of the flu strain used in the vaccine. Normally vaccines stimulate a person’s antibodies to neutralize proteins on the surface of the flu viruses, and Neuzil said researchers are targeting the part of the proteins that remains the same rather than the part that changes.
“There are already vaccines in the pipeline that have been developed and are ready for human testing,” she said. “If we had to start from scratch in developing vaccines, it would take much longer. It’s still an aspirational goal to have an answer in seven years. But we do hope to have a better vaccines and have a direction on where to go.”
The federal contract will bring together researchers who are experts in virology, vaccinology, and immunology at Maryland, said Dr. E. Albert Reece, the dean of the school of medicine and Maryland’s executive vice president for medical affairs.
The vaccine center “has been a leader in researching and developing interventions for the most challenging diseases that impact the world’s most vulnerable populations," Reece said. "With this generous funding, and Dr. Neuzil’s expertise and leadership, [the center] will be able to make pathbreaking discoveries, and test new vaccines against this persistent infection that affects millions of people around the world.”