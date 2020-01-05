xml:space="preserve">

State health officials say at least four adults in Maryland have died from the flu this season.

The state has now seen widespread, high influenza activity for the past few weeks, and visits to the emergency department due to flu-like symptoms have been rising since November, the Frederick News-Post reported.

The Maryland Department of Health’s most recent weekly flu index report shows the majority of cases have been caused by the Type B Victoria strain, which is covered by the flu vaccine this season.

Kelley Smith, a nurse and immunization coordinator with the Frederick County Health Department, said the flu vaccine is available and it’s never too late to vaccinate.

