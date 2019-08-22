Maryland’s new dental insurance program for low-income residents pays to remove teeth — but not replace them

Maryland is one of just 15 states that does not cover dental care for adults on Medicaid, the government health insurance program for low-income people. But now the state has launched a pilot program to cover a small number of them — those with limited incomes who also are disabled. About 33,000 are eligible for the Adult Dental Pilot Program, the first time in nearly 50 years that some adults on Medicaid in Maryland will have basic dental coverage.