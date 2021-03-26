Long-serving University of Maryland School of Medicine dean to step down

Dr. E. Albert Reece plans to step down in 2022 as dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine but continue at the institution as a researcher and professor and head of a new center.
Since 2006, Reece has overseen growth of academics at the school as well as helped it attract significantly more research dollars and expand capabilities. That includes investing in a lab that has most recently gained attention for its development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.
The school now is ranked 34th for research and 12th for primary care out of 188 medical schools evaluated in the U.S. News and World Report annual ranking. That’s a credit to Reece, given the powerhouse school to the east in Baltimore, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, ranked 20th for primary care — though it ranked 2nd for research this year and routinely overshadows nearly every medical school as a top performer.
Reece holds top academic, medical and business degrees. In addition to being dean of the medical school, he is also executive vice president for the University of Maryland Baltimore. He is the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and a professor in the departments of obstetrics and gynecology, medicine, and biochemistry and molecular biology.
As dean, he oversees a $1.2 billion operating budget and a faculty and staff of more than 3,000, including the many doctors who provide care through the affiliated University of Maryland Medical System. There are approximately 2,500 student trainees, residents and fellows.
The medical school is one of seven professional schools that make up the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus.
“I deem it a distinct honor and privilege to have led the UMSOM over several years,” Reece said in a statement about the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “Much of the accomplishments and successes in the UMSOM are due to the excellent team I have been blessed to work with, and the support of the UMB leadership over the years.”
A new dean or process for selecting one has not yet been announced.
After he steps down, Reece plans to continue research he began in his lab studying the bio-molecular mechanisms of diabetes-induced birth defects. The lab, with seven grants from the National Institutes of Health, is now the Center for Birth Defects Research and Reece plans to direct the center with fellow researcher Peixin Yang.
Others who have worked with Reece praised his contributions to the school.
“Dean Reece’s mark on the School of Medicine is unmistakable; he’s been integral to its enormous success,” said Dr. Jay A. Perman, University System of Maryland Chancellor, in a statement. “It’s fitting that Dean Reece leaves the deanship at a time when the school is enjoying such well-deserved acclaim, nationally and internationally.”
William “Brit” Kirwan, former University System of Maryland chancellor, was involved in recruiting Reece to the school.
“Under Dr. Reece’s leadership, our school of medicine has soared to new heights of excellence as a powerhouse in medical research, a highly regarded institution for training the next generation of doctors, and a valued source of community engagement,” Kirwan said. “His irrepressible commitment to excellence in all aspects of the school’s mission has been transformative. He leaves a legacy of accomplishment that will endure for the benefit of generations to come.”
Reece also saw the school through some tumultuous times. He instituted a sweeping initiative in 2018 aimed at changing the culture of the school and related hospital in Baltimore, where leaders faced allegations they failed to create an equitable environment for women or stem harassment of female staff. The initiative included promotion of several women to top positions and a easier mechanism for women to raise concerns.
Reece, originally from Jamaica, is married to Sharon Reece, a visiting associate professor of law at the University of Maryland School of Law. They have three daughters.