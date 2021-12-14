Maryland reports first cold-related death of the winter season

The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s first cold-related illness death, the first such death of the 2021 to 2022 winter season.
The person was an adult male, 50 to 60 years old, who died in Baltimore, health officials said in a news release. No other information about the victim was provided.
Health officials reminded the public to check in on their neighbors and friends — especially older adults — and take precautions to avoid cold-related illnesses, such as hypothermia and frost bite.
“Older adults are particularly susceptible to hypothermia, which occurs when the body’s temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary for public health, in a statement.
During the last winter season, the state logged 57 cold-related deaths.
Hypothermia and frost bite — the freezing and destruction of body tissue when the skin’s temperature falls below 32 degrees — can be prevented by limiting time outside, wearing several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and insulating the toes, fingers, ears, cheeks and the tip of the nose, according to the state health department.
Officials urged Marylanders in need of warming centers to reach out to their local health departments or to call 211 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about warming center locations, hours of operation, and available accommodations.
Marylanders who use heat sources in their homes also should be careful, officials said, of causing fires, electrical injuries, burns or carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use an oven as a heat source, they said, and install carbon monoxide detectors inside.
More resources to help stay safe in cold weather, including how to drive safely in winter weather, are available via the Maryland Office of Preparedness and Response Extreme Cold website.