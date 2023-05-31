LifeBridge Health names new president for Baltimore’s Sinai Hospital, Grace Medical Center

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

LifeBridge Health has named Amy Shlossman, a health care leader and policy expert with a background at the White House, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Red Cross, as the new president and chief operating officer of the Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center.

Shlossman, who will start her new role in late July, is coming from the Arizona-based health network Banner Health, where she serves as chief operating officer of Banner University Medical Center Phoenix and system co-lead for care delivery operations. Earlier in the pandemic, Shlossman served as chief operating officer of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to the LifeBridge Health family,” said Leslie Simmons, executive vice president and chief operating officer of LifeBridge Health, in a press release Tuesday from the health network. “She forms connections quickly and builds strong relationships, bringing teams together to achieve results.”

Simmons has served as interim president of Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center since February when the former president, Daniel Blum, left to lead a large national ear, nose and throat practice based in New York.

Prior to joining Banner Health, Shlossman was executive director of the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center. Earlier in her career, she worked in the office of then-Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano, then as chief of staff in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and chief of staff for the Office of Management and Budget in the White House in the Obama administration. After that, she served as CEO of the Red Cross of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

“Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center have an incredible legacy of service and strong vision for improving the health of the people and communities they serve,” said Shlossman, who earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of California, San Francisco. “I am excited to join such a dynamic organization that offers access and patient-centered care to so many in Maryland.”

In her new role, Shlossman also will serve as senior vice president of LifeBridge Health.

Shlossman is joining LifeBridge during a period of growth for both Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center, the health system said in the press release.

Sinai Hospital is renovating and expanding its emergency department and recently broke ground on a new three-story outpatient cancer building. The first class of medical students arrived in April at a new regional medical campus at the hospital, which Sinai worked together with the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences to create.

Grace Medical Center, formerly known as Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital, is completing the final phase of an $85 million renovation project by building a 20,000-square-foot behavioral health building. Since LifeBridge acquired the medical center in November 2019, it also has renovated its emergency department and added new medical specialties.