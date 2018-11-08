Here's how Maryland hospitals fared on latest safety report card

Maryland hospitals were safer for patients this fall than they were six months ago, according to the latest assessment from the Leapfrog Group.

Maryland ranked 38th of all states for safety in the group’s biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, with 20 percent of Maryland hospitals receiving the highest grade of A for patient safety.

The report uses publicly available hospital safety data to assign letter grades to more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide. The nonprofit Leapfrog Group began issuing the assessments in 2017 in an effort to reduce preventable errors, injuries and infections at hospitals.

This fall, Maryland had eight hospitals that received A grades, including five in the Baltimore area. No Maryland hospitals received failing F grades.

Statewide, hospital grades climbed significantly in the last six months. In the spring, only 7.32 percent of Maryland hospitals were awarded A’s, and the state ranked 47th for patient safety, according to the Leapfrog Group.

New Jersey, Oregon and Virginia topped the list this fall — more than half their hospitals received “A” grades — while Washington, D.C., Delaware and North Dakota were at the bottom. No hospitals in the bottom three jurisdictions received “A” grades.

Here’s how Baltimore-area hospitals fared this time:

A

» Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

» Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

» The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

» University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

» Greater Baltimore Medical Center (Baltimore)

B

» University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

» Howard County General Hospital (Columbia)

» Carroll Hospital Center (Westminster)

C

» University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital (Havre de Grace)

» University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (Bel AIr)

» MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore)

» UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (Glen Burnie)

» MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore)

» MedStar Harbor Hospital (Baltimore)

» MedStar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)

» University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus (Baltimore)

» Sinai Hospital of Baltimore (Baltimore)

» University of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital (Laurel)

D

» Bon Secours Hospital (Baltimore)

» St. Agnes Hospital (Baltimore)

Johns Hopkins Hospital was ranked No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 in the Baltimore region by U.S. News & World Report in the latest rankings of the nation's top hospitals. Unversity of Maryland Medical Center ranked No. 2 in the state and the region. The magazine ranked the top 10 Baltimore-area hospitals, which turned out to be 12 hospitals due to three tying for 10th. (Chris Dinsmore) (Chris Dinsmore)

