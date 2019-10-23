Lead poisoning cases have declined steadily in the state in recent years, even as surveillance for the neurotoxin has increased under a 2016 state law requiring that all 1- and 2-year-olds be tested. About half of Maryland children 2 and under were tested for lead poisoning last year, the report said, about the same rate the state reported in 2017 and 5 percentage points higher than the rate in 2016, the first year of the universal testing requirement.