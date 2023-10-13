Kaiser Permanente reaches “tentative deal’ with health care workers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kaiser Permanente frontline healthcare workers picket outside the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. A massive health care strike over wages and staff shortages is heading into its final day without a deal between industry giant Kaiser Permanente and the unions representing the 75,000 workers who picketed this week. The three-day strike will officially end on Saturday morning. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Kaiser Permanente reached a “tentative deal” Friday with the union coalition representing more than 75,000 of its employees, about a week after the conclusion of a three-day work stoppage in five states and Washington, D.C.

The announcement came at around 7 a.m. Eastern Time from the union representing hospital and clinic workers in California. Officials thanked Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su for her “instrumental support” in the social media post and said a full announcement be released shortly.

Kaiser Permanente, a health care nonprofit based in California, followed the announcement with a nearly identical social media statement of its own.

Kaiser, which employs about 1,000 people in the Baltimore area and says it has more than 825,000 members in its mid-Atlantic region, has been negotiating with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions since April. Last week’s work stoppage came after the parties failed to make a deal by the time contracts for many of the workers expired at the end of September.

Maryland Kaiser employees didn’t participate in the strike, though they passed out informational pamphlets about the negotiations before and after their shifts.

If a deal between the union coalition and Kaiser hadn’t been reached, Maryland employees would have participated in a second round of work stoppages planned for November, Linda Bridges, president of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 2, said last week.

OPEIU Local 2 represents about 4,500 Kaiser employees in Maryland, Northern Virginia and D.C., including optometrists, pharmacists, licensed practical nurses, call center workers, surgical techs, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists and other workers. They voted to authorize a strike in mid-September.

Members of the union coalition, including Maryland Kaiser workers, accused the health care nonprofit of unfair labor practices in bargaining and said wages haven’t kept up with inflation. They also claimed that Kaiser hadn’t done enough to address staffing shortages that were exacerbated during the pandemic and now cause long wait times for appointments and delays in receiving X-rays, phone responses and other patient services.

Kaiser, however, disputed the union’s characterization of negotiations. While Bridges said many of her members have part-time jobs to make ends meet, Kaiser said it leads in total compensation in every market where it operates and offers a great benefits package to employees and retirees. The health care nonprofit also said it fared better than most hospital networks during the pandemic in terms of staff turnover, but it didn’t fully escape the effects of staffing shortages, burnout and other challenges.