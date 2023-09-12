Facing staffing shortages, Baltimore Kaiser workers begin strike authorization vote this week

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

About 1,000 Kaiser Permanente employees in the Baltimore area will vote this week on whether to strike, as contract negotiations crawl forward between the California-based health care organization and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which represents more than 85,000 health care workers nationwide.

Voting concluded Sept. 1 for Kaiser employees in Colorado, with about 99% of them in favor of authorizing a strike, if talks fail before contracts expire Sept. 30, said Betsy Twitchell, a spokesperson for the union coalition.

The vote for unionized Kaiser workers in the Mid-Atlantic region — who hold dozens of job titles, including pharmacists, optometrists, licensed practical nurses and radiology technicians — will conclude Saturday.

Workers could be on the picket line as soon as Oct. 1 in what would be the largest strike by health care workers in U.S. history, said Dave Regan, president of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, at a news conference in late August.

While relatively new to the Baltimore region, Kaiser has been expanding aggressively, opening new medical centers such as the one in Timonium and offering plans on the state’s health insurance exchange. Kaiser says it has more than 825,000 members in its Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Baltimore.

The union coalition has accused Kaiser of unfair labor practices in bargaining and said the company hasn’t done enough to fix staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic. Since national bargaining started in April, Kaiser hasn’t responded to the coalition’s proposals to address the shortages, the coalition said in a negotiations update last week.

Kaiser employees are up against a “triple-whammy” of hardship, Twitchell said. They had a stressful job before the pandemic, but the staffing shortages have stretched them even further. And many already struggle to make ends meet at the end of each month.

Still, “there isn’t a worker at Kaiser who would say, ‘I want to strike,’” said Linda Bridges, president of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 2, which represents about 4,500 Kaiser employees in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“The members just need to see the conditions changed,” Bridges said. “And if Kaiser would come to the table and be reasonable and bargain in good faith, this whole thing could be avoided.”

Though some unionized Kaiser workers in the region are covered by a contract that expires in December, that wouldn’t prevent them from participating in an unfair labor practices strike, Bridges said.

In a statement posted Aug. 24 on Kaiser’s website , the company denied the coalition’s allegations of unfair labor practices.

During the most recent bargaining session last week, Kaiser made a four-year proposal to the union coalition that included across-the-board wage increases, with additional lump sum payments to employees in Southern California, the company said in an email Monday to The Baltimore Sun.

Since talks began, the statement said, Kaiser also has proposed improvements to employees’ Performance Sharing Plan and an enterprise-wide $21 an hour minimum wage. The proposal reflects the company’s “deep commitment to the economic well-being of our employees,” the statement said.

“Our priority is to reach an agreement that ensures we can continue to provide market-competitive pay and outstanding benefits,” the statement read. “We are confident we’ll reach an agreement before the national agreement expires on September 30 that strengthens our position as a best place to work and ensures that the high-quality care our members expect from us remains affordable and easy to access.”

In a statement on Kaiser’s website, the company described strike authorization votes as a “common bargaining tactic” that doesn’t indicate a work stoppage is imminent. Even so, the statement urged employees to “reject any call for a strike and continue to focus on providing high-quality care and service.”

“We take any threat to disrupt care for our members seriously and have plans to ensure continued access to health care by our members, patients, and the communities we serve, should any union call for a strike,” the statement read. “Our members, patients, and our communities need us to be there for them.”

In recent months, a stretch nicknamed the “summer of strikes,” work stoppages have dominated headlines. In July, tens of thousands of actors joined screenwriters on the picket line, bringing Hollywood to a halt. Last month, a last-minute deal between the Teamsters union and United Parcel Service averted a strike that could have dealt a significant blow to the U.S. economy. Meanwhile, thousands of auto workers are threatening to walk off the job as soon as Friday if automakers don’t address their demands.

The coalition’s bargaining team rejected Kaiser’s most recent proposal, writing in the recent bargaining update that the proposed raises wouldn’t help workers keep up with inflation and would make it even harder for the company to hire the additional workers they need to solve the “understaffing crisis.”

The next negotiating session is scheduled for Sept. 20, Bridges said.

In Kaiser’s statement on its website, it acknowledged that it — like all health care organizations — has staffing challenges driven by the lasting effects of the pandemic. But its average employee turnover rate of 8.5% as of June 2023 is lower than the national average of 21.4%, the statement said.

The company set a goal with the union coalition to hire 10,000 new people for coalition-represented jobs in 2023, according to the statement. So far, Kaiser has filled more than 6,500 positions and is “aggressively recruiting to fill more.”

Bridges knows Kaiser has a lower turnover rate than other health organizations. But that doesn’t mean the company is hiring fast enough or is properly staffed, she said.

“We are at the point where we can’t take it anymore. Our members are working to the brink. They are just exhausted. They’re tired, they’re traumatized,” she said. “You just can’t do health care that way anymore.

“We thought our health care workers were heroes during the pandemic. We were all singing praises about them all over this country. And now, when there are so few of them, and we need to attract more, we really need to pay them for their efforts during the pandemic, we need to pay them for their efforts going forward, and we need to value health care in this country.”