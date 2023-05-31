New UMD School of Medicine institute aims to change addiction treatment and prevention

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As the toll of America’s opioid epidemic continues to mount, the University of Maryland School of Medicine is preparing to open a new institute for addiction medicine, where researchers, substance use disorder specialists and doctors will work together to change the way addiction is treated, prevented and studied.

The Kahlert Institute for Addiction Medicine, which state and health care leaders announced at a press conference Wednesday, will be housed on the sixth floor of the recently opened Health Sciences Research Facility III on the medical school’s downtown Baltimore campus.

Its launch is being funded by a $10 million donation from the Maryland-based Kahlert Foundation, one of the largest donations in the medical school’s history and the biggest the foundation has ever given out. Additional funding from the University of Maryland, Baltimore and School of Medicine brings the foundation’s total starting budget to $30 million.

The institute will be led by Dr. Eric Weintraub, a psychiatry professor and director of the medical school’s Division of Addiction Research and Treatment.

During Weintraub’s career, he said during Wednesday’s press conference, he’s treated countless patients and has learned important lessons from each one of them. Though every person struggling with addiction has a unique story, there are commonalities, he said. They are often estranged from their family and friends, have unstable housing, have difficulty working and face legal consequences.

“Those who are addicted to using drugs are no different to you and me. They have the same hopes and dreams that we do — the desire to have loving relationships, meaningful work and to be part of a supportive, nurturing community,” Weintraub said. “They want to get better.”

Mark Gladwin, MD, Dean of the U of Md School of Medicine, speaks at a news conference this afternoon during which the School announced the establishment of the Kahlert Institute for Addiction Medicine.

In the last year, Weintraub said, 20 million people were diagnosed with a substance use disorder and only 10% received treatment. Drug overdoses now kill more people each year than motor vehicle accidents. In Baltimore, the annual number of deaths from drug addiction is more than three times the number of people who die from homicide.

The carnage of the crisis disproportionately hurts people from marginalized communities and neighborhoods. Black people with substance use disorders, for instance, are far less likely to receive certain medications to treat the disease than white patients, said Dr. Sarah Kattakuzhy, who will be the institute’s deputy director. She is an associate professor in the Division of Clinical Care and Research at the medical school’s Institute of Human Virology.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, who spoke at Wednesday’s press conference, said the ongoing shift in philosophy around addiction — that it is a disease that needs to be treated, rather than a failing of character that needs to be punished — is essential to the treatment, dignity and survival of those with substance use disorder.

“It’s a complex issue, which means it’s going to take all of us working together in partnership to implement solutions that are comprehensive and compassionate,” said Miller, who lost a brother-in-law to opioid use disorder. “The brand-new Kahlert Institute of Addiction Medicine will do exactly that.”

Greg Kahlert, president of the Kahlert Foundation, said “revolutionary progress” is needed in addiction treatment and recovery. The foundation was established by his father, William “Bill” E. Kahlert, the late co-founder of Evapco Inc., a global manufacturer of evaporative cooling products based in Taneytown.

At the Kahlert Institute, which will study opioid use disorder as well as other kinds of addiction, researchers will develop and test new kinds of therapies and drugs for treating the illness. They’ll explore why some people are more susceptible to addiction than others and why there’s such a strong tie between substance use disorders and neuropsychiatric diseases like depression and schizophrenia.

Additional studies will investigate the effect of prenatal exposure to drugs and ways to reduce the long-term consequences of this exposure. Researchers at the center will work with experts in departments and initiatives at the Baltimore medical school, including the Institute for Substance Use in Pregnancy, the recently created University of Maryland-Medicine Institute for Neuroscience Discovery and the Center for Addiction Medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Clinical research will explore questions such as how therapies delivered by peer counselors can prevent relapse. One of the institute’s first goals, according to the news release, will be to establish a Community Advisory Board, which will include people with substance use disorder, community members affected by addiction and people who work in harm reduction.

Experts at the center also will work to improve patient access to primary health care, as well as psychiatric services and medications like methadone and suboxone. They’ll work together with experts at the Maryland Addiction Consultation Service — a state-sponsored, School of Medicine-run program — to expand treatment of opioid use disorder, Weintraub said.

Alongside research, education will be a big part of the institute’s mission, Kattakuzhy said. People involved with the institute will train University of Maryland, Baltimore graduate students entering the medical field and health professionals, as well as community members and peer counselors.

“What we’ve realized is it’s not enough to teach someone out of a book,” she said. “They really need to see people with lived experience of substance use, they need to see patients, they need to understand how the treatment is provided.”

And, Kattakuzhy said, experts at the institute will stress to community members and students a hopeful fact that is often overlooked amid the grim statistics: Even though addiction is a chronic disease that has devastating consequences, it is also highly treatable.

Three in four people who experience addiction eventually recover, according to a 2020 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“People can get better,” Kattakuzhy said.