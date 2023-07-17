Johns Hopkins Medicine to start charging patients for some MyChart messages

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Johns Hopkins Hospital's new face. This is the view from Orleans Street. Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins Medicine/handout (daily folder 01/25/12) (unknown / Baltimore Sun)

Starting Wednesday, patients at Johns Hopkins Medicine will sometimes be charged for asking their physicians for advice through the online patient portal, MyChart.

While most messages will remain free, responses that require “medical expertise” and more than five minutes of a clinician’s time may be billed to a patient’s insurance, according to the Baltimore health system’s website.

Advertisement

With virtual patient-doctor is interaction now a standard part of health care, insurance companies now recognize some MyChart medical advice messages as billable services, according to an FAQ on the website.

The decision to start charging for some messages came after a routine review of policies and “careful consideration,” Johns Hopkins Medicine spokeswoman Liz Vandendriessche said in an email.

Advertisement

“It is important to note this policy is consistent with many other hospitals and health care institutions across the state and country that have already made similar changes to their billing guidelines,” she said. “Johns Hopkins Medicine will closely monitor the impact of this new workflow on patient care.”

Other health systems around the country have also recently started billing for messages sent through online patient portals like MyChart – which can be used to require prescription refills, make appointments and ask nonurgent medical questions.

The Cleveland Clinic started charging for some messages in November, but has said less than 1 percent of the 110,000 weekly emails its providers receive are billed, according to Becker’s Hospital Review, a medical industry trade magazine.

UW Medicine in Seattle and Novant Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, also recently started billing for some messages.

Locally, however, health systems including the University of Maryland Medical System, LifeBridge Health and Mercy Medical Center don’t bill for messages sent through their online patient portals. Spokespeople for the health systems said there currently are no plans to start doing so.

“We want, and encourage, patients to message providers via the MyPortfolio portal since many basic questions can be answered using this format,” UMMS spokesman Michael Schwartzberg said in an email. “For questions that are more complex, we encourage patients to either utilize the appointment request functionality within the platform to request a telehealth visit or schedule an in-person visit if the nature of the questions involve issues that are best addressed in a traditional clinical setting.”

For patients who don’t have insurance, out-of-pocket costs for billable messages will range from about $15 to $50, according to the Hopkins Medicine website. Medicare will cover 80% of message costs, with patients responsible for the other 20% – so, $3 to $10, the website said. Patients on Medicaid won’t be charged any out-of-pocket costs.

Patients on private plans will have a copay similar to their in-person or video visits – typically $10 or $20, according to the Hopkins website. Those with high deductible plans, or plans that don’t cover messages, may pay the full amount.

Advertisement

There will be no charges for any messages sent to clinicians at Baltimore Medical System sites – including BMS at Yard 56 and the East Baltimore Medical Center – Esperanza Health Services, and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and its outpatient care locations in Florida.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Still, some Hopkins Medicine patients are confused and concerned by the new policy.

Judith Weiner, who has been seen by mainly Hopkins doctors for much of her adult life and worked as a nurse for the health system for 38 years, understands why phone and video doctor’s visits are billable. But if a question asked in a message is so complex that it requires five minutes to answer, she said, shouldn’t the patient come in for a visit?

“I was a health care provider for almost 40 years,” she said. “Some things you can handle without the patient being there, some things you cannot.”

If a message results in a recommendation for an in-person or video visit, no charge will be issued for the message, according to the Hopkins Medicine website. The subsequent visit will be subject to billing.

Examples of message topics that may be billed include:

Advertisement

A new issue or symptom requiring medical assessment or referral

Adjusting medications

Chronic disease check-in and management

Flare-up or change in chronic condition

MyChart messages that won’t be billed include:

Prescription refill requests

Scheduling appointments

Messages about an issue addressed during a visit in the last seven days

Messages that lead to a visit in the next seven days

Follow-up care linked to recent surgery

Messages that do not require a response

Messages that take less than five minutes to answer

Question about a charge? Contact billing and insurance customer service.