Johns Hopkins University gets $10 million gift to fund immunotherapy research

Two nonprofits donated a combined $10 million to Johns Hopkins University to explore new ways to combat cancer using immunotherapy.

Traditionally, cancer patients undergo radiation, chemotherapy or surgery. Immunotherapy is when people take drugs or intravenous infusions that spur their own immune systems to fight cancer.

The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, a New York-based nonprofit, donated $6 million to Johns Hopkins, and the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which is housed within the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, invested $4 million, Johns Hopkins said in a news release.

The money will go toward “using innovative technologies to determine why certain patients do not respond to immunotherapies,” the release said, and the results will inform future clinical trials.

“We are re-imagining how technology can solve the complex cancer problem, a key mission of The Mark Foundation Center for Advanced Genomics and Imaging,” said Dr. Drew Pardoll, a leader at the center, in a statement. “These include single cell genomics — which look at the inner workings of individual tumor cells and all the cells in and around it — and imaging technologies, together with high dimensional computational techniques such as artificial intelligence, to simplify the complex immune-tumor interactions within the tumor microenvironment.”