Johns Hopkins is the nation’s third-best hospital, according US News

Johns Hopkins Hospital was ranked the nation’s third-best hospital for the fourth year in a row Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
In the organization’s latest rankings of American hospitals, Hopkins again fell behind the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and the Cleveland Clinic, which ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
The Baltimore hospital held the top spot for 22 years, but started slipping in the national rankings in 2012 when the magazine changed its methodology to put less emphasis on reputation.
According to U.S. News and World Report, nearly 5,000 hospitals are ranked based on “10 bellwether procedures and conditions such as colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart bypass surgery” as well as 16 areas of specialty care. For example, Hopkins ranked this year as the best hospital for neurology and neurosurgery, as well as for psychiatry.
As for other Maryland hospitals, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore ranked as the second best hospital in the state, followed by the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson.
In a release, the University of Maryland Medical System congratulated the two hospitals as well as the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, which ranked as the ninth best hospital in the state. The magazine ranked 64 hospitals in the state.
While UMMC did not make the list of top 20 nationally ranked hospitals overall, it did rank nationally as the 21st best hospital in the country for ear, nose and throat procedures as well as the 35th best hospital for cancer treatment. The hospital is in the top 10% of hospitals in the country for both categories.
“We are extremely proud of these hospitals for being recognized for the excellent care and experience delivered to patients,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of UMMS. “This is representative of the efforts that all of our System hospitals are engaged in to transform health care, with a focus on delivering compassionate high-quality care.”
Latest Health
This is the 31st year of the magazine’s annual rankings.