New Johns Hopkins center aims to end blindness

A newly endowed institute at the Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore will focus on eliminating blindness “permanently and for everyone” as the first and only center of its kind.
The Sanford and Susan Greenberg Center to End Blindness will fund early career researchers focused on restoring sight to the sightless, the Greenberg family said in a Thursday news release. The center also will provide grant-writing assistance and mentorship to those scientists to help them apply for federal grants they may not otherwise have access to.
The institute will be housed at Hopkins Medicine’s Wilmer Eye Institute, which aims to raise up to $100 million to fully establish the center.
“When I woke up newly blinded, I promised God that I would do everything I could for the rest of my life to make sure no one else would go blind,” said Sanford Greenberg, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who went blind as a young adult. “It was an insane, adolescent promise, but it stayed with me all this time. The launch of this center means the end of blindness is near.”
The center already has attracted several other philanthropists, according to the release. The funds initially will create four “rising professorships” for researchers who specialize in ending blindness for seven-year periods.
Such financial backing will provide critical support to researchers looking to get off the ground, said Dr. Peter McDonnell, director and the William Holland Wilmer Professor of Ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute.
“Sandy and Sue’s efforts mean that these brilliant young scientists will get up to speed at an age closer to 30 than 50,” McDonnell said in a statement.