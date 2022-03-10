Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO and medical school dean Paul Rothman retires after 10 years

Dr. Paul Rothman, the dean of Johns Hopkins’s medical school and the CEO of its health system, emailed his colleagues Thursday morning to announce his retirement, effective July 1.
Rothman helmed Johns Hopkins Medicine for a decade and said he “long envisioned myself as a ten-year dean/CEO.”
“A decade felt like the right time horizon to help advance the mission of [Johns Hopkins Medicine],” Rothman wrote. “That vision was crystallized by the COVID-19 pandemic, which demanded so much of our institution and our community. Two years laters, I believe that we have navigated the worst of the pandemic, and it is time for a new leader to guide us forward.”
Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels and Bill Conway, chairman of the medical school’s board of trustees, sent a joint email to the university community praising Rothman’s tenure, especially his leadership and humility during the pandemic. They called Rothman a “passionate scientist, dedicated investigator and deeply caring physician.”
Rothman is a rheumatologist and molecular immunologist, according to his official Hopkins biography. He came to the university in 2012 after serving as the dean of the medical school at the University of Iowa.
Rothman pointed to the Office of Well-Being and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion as two important developments during his Hopkins tenure, but he said he was most proud of the response to the pandemic.
“From day one, we delivered on our promise to our patients and our community, and have cared for thousands of patients in our hospitals and clinics under extremely trying circumstances. We can all look forward to coming out of this pandemic with a renewed appreciation of what we mean to the world and to each other,” Rothman wrote. “And while challenges remain as we emerge from the depths of the pandemic, they are no match for the optimism and resolve of the extraordinary people of [Johns Hopkins Medicine]. You represent the very best that mankind has to offer.”