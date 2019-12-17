Perkins isn’t a prison; rather it’s a hospital run by the Maryland Department of Health. It offers mental evaluations to assess detainees’ fitness for trial or treatment after they are found not criminally responsible, the state’s version of an insanity defense. The hospital has gotten some of the state’s toughest cases. Jarrod Ramos was evaluated there before he pleaded guilty to charges related to the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette. Over the years, there have been assaults on staff and other patients.