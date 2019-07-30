Johns Hopkins Hospital named No. 3 nationally by U.S. News & World Report

The Johns Hopkins Hospital has been named third overall best hospital in the country for 2019 by U.S. News & World Report.
The announcement marks the second year in a row that Hopkins ranked No. 3 in an assessment of about 4,600 hospitals across the country, according to a hospital news release.
Hopkins placed this year behind the publication’s No. 2 choice Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and No. 1 choice Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to U.S. News. Hopkins was also ranked No. 9 on the list of Best Children’s Honor Roll.
The hospitals are evaluated annually by the publication in 35 areas of care, including 16 adult specialties. U.S. News ranks the hospitals based on its own methodology, which was changed this year to incorporate more patient-centered measures, to account for differences in patient populations and to address feedback from healthcare professionals, according to the publication.