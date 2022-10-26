Johns Hopkins, CareFirst reach agreement to keep doctors ‘in network’

Johns Hopkins Medicine will continue to accept CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield insurance, ending a stalemate that threatened to cut off coverage for thousands of patients for some of the region’s most sought after medical providers.

Hopkins and CareFirst, the state’s dominant insurer, said in a statement Wednesday morning that they had reached a multi-year contract that will ensure patients will remain “in network” when they see a Hopkins doctor.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with CareFirst to keep our doctors, nurses and other caregivers in CareFirst’s network,” said Dr. Theodore L. DeWeese, interim dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, in a statement. “Our goal was to reach a resolution before our patients had to make changes to their care or their coverage, and we appreciate CareFirst’s collaboration to make that happen.”

The deal surely will relieve angst as many people are in their open enrollment period for health insurance or soon will be, and faced the decision without knowing whether visits to their doctors would go fully or partially without reimbursement.

The current deal was slated to expire in December, and Hopkins officials had alerted CareFirst in September that the system would cut ties. At issue was CareFirst’s rate of reimbursement, which Hopkins officials said was far lower than other insurers and not keeping pace with rising costs.

For its part, CareFirst said Hopkins was seeking reimbursements exceeding the rate of inflation. Also, as a statewide provider, its costs exceeded those of major for-profit, out-of-state insurers that were choosier about the scope of service they provide in Maryland.

The terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

“Together, CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Medicine are poised to continue providing high-quality health care and maintain our focus on the people who matter most: members and patients,” said Brian D. Pieninck, president and CEO of CareFirst, in a statement. “The impact of our partnership remains tied to advancing health outcomes in the community, and this new agreement provides the structure necessary to organize our efforts and deliver on that shared goal.”

The insurance coverage at issue only applied to medical providers in the Hopkins system, not the hospital itself, which under an agreement with the federal government does not negotiate rates. Each insurer pays the same rate at each hospital in the state. Emergency care also would not have been affected.

The new deal’s scope largely affects providers that bill patients separately, whether they see patients in the hospital or a community physicians’ office. Costs of some labs and other services also could have been affected, had they been provided in the hospital.