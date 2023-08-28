Expansion planned to Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health; groundbreaking slated for 2024

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A rendering of a planned expansion of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The new 250,000 square foot facility, planned to be completed by the end of 2026, will include workspaces, classrooms and space for events, study and meetings. Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Handout)

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health plans to expand into a new building to accommodate its growth.

Construction is slated to start early next year on a 250,000-square-foot, seven-story building on existing Johns Hopkins property at the corner of McElderry and Washington streets, next to Bloomberg School’s main building at 615 N. Wolfe Street, Johns Hopkins said in a news release.

Advertisement

The facility will feature classrooms, workspaces and additional space for community meetings, study, events and collaboration.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant space where researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and students collaborate seamlessly to address the most pressing challenges facing us today,” Bloomberg School of Public Health Dean Ellen MacKenzie said in the news release. “We are excited to create an environment that nurtures innovation and incubates ideas that can advance public health globally.”

Advertisement

A rendering of a planned expansion of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The new 250,000 square foot facility, planned to be completed by the end of 2026, will include workspaces, classrooms and space for events, study and meetings. Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Handout)

The Bloomberg School’s 10 academic departments have outgrown the school’s facilities, split between two buildings on North Wolfe Street and North Broadway, Hopkins said in the news release. The new building is planned to connect to the Wolfe Street facility, provide a space for interdisciplinary collaboration and accommodate the school’s ongoing growth.

The project also will add green space to the campus, including an expansion to the School of Nursing courtyard, located between the existing facilities.

When finished, the facility’s ground floor will feature publicly accessible offices and meeting space, run by Hopkins’ community engagement and service-learning center. The center, SOURCE, is planned to work with more than 100 community organizations in Baltimore to determine the design and use of the ground floor space.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2026. Hopkins is working with London-based architectural firm Hopkins Architects and Baltimore-based Hord Coplan Macht Inc. to design the facility.

As part of the project, crews will demolish the 31-year-old Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House — a facility where critically ill children and their families can stay while being treated at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. The foundation is constructing a new respite home about two blocks away that will feature soundproofed rooms for families, kitchenettes and other “modernized” additions, said Brian Morrison, the founder of Believe In Tomorrow.

When it’s complete, it will be the foundation’s largest pediatric facility and be able to serve even more families per year than the current building, Morrison said.