Historically redlined neighborhoods still have worse health outcomes, University of Maryland public health researchers find

The segregationist housing policies enacted nearly 100 years ago in Baltimore continue to harm the residents who live in the affected areas, according to a new study published by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.
The study found that the average life expectancy in neighborhoods formerly categorized as investment risks is as much as five years lower compared with those deemed “safe” for investment.
The “security” map, drawn in the 1930s by the federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation, color coded areas in blue (“still desirable”/“best”), yellow (”definitely declining) and red (“hazardous”). The map is the source of the term “redlining.”
The color codes typically fell along lines of race and class, making neighborhoods with high concentrations of Black people, people of color and immigrants more likely to be coded red or yellow.
The lead author of the study, published Wednesday in the Plos One scientific journal, was Shuo Jim Huang, a doctoral candidate at the public health school. He said he took on the research after reviewing digitized Home Owners’ Loan Corporation maps of Baltimore.
“I remember looking and noticing, ‘this looks a lot like Baltimore today,’” Huang said. “Those areas that have been redlined, those are still areas that have been underinvested in. And I was just thinking, ‘does this line up with health outcomes, too?’”
Huang and his adviser, Neil J. Sehgal, took the old maps and set them against current maps and publicly available health data in 54 community statistical areas, which are neighborhood clusters identified by the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, a University of Baltimore Institute that runs statistical analyses in city communities.
Huang and Sehgal not only found reduced life expectancy data in red and yellow zones but also higher teen birth rates, reduced rates of prenatal care and a higher prevalence of liquor stores.
Of the areas Huang and Sehgal examined, the researchers found the mean life expectancy at birth across the 54 census areas to be about 73 years, with a low of about 66 to a high of about 85. They said that while the data does not capture the cause of death, it’s possible that redlined neighborhood residents may have less access to green space, fewer opportunities for physical activity and multiple encounters with with “hostile systems and racism” that could lead to increased and premature mortality in adults.
The study, called the “Association of historic redlining and present-day health in Baltimore,” reflects past work that has shown Baltimore’s Black neighborhoods have worse health outcomes than its white neighborhoods, but differs in using the lens of the historic redlining of those neighborhoods by financial institutions as a result of the federal home lending policy. Redlining was made illegal in the 1970s.
Sehgal said the study gives weight to equity-rooted policy as a means to prevent generational harm and reverse preexisting damage. It’s relevant for policymakers in Baltimore, Annapolis and elsewhere as they craft new laws and make choices for those they represent, he said.
“We’re making policy today that will make an impact 50 to 90 years from now,” said Sehgal, also an assistant professor of health policy and management at the public health school. “For residents of these neighborhoods, the experiences you’ve had, the injustice in your perceived lived experience, they’re not in your head. They’re real, and they are true.”
“There are no quick fixes,” Huang added. “It’s important for local leadership to listen to the people in these communities.”
Latest Health
This article may be updated.