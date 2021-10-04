Family of Henrietta Lacks to file suit against biotech company for using famous ‘HeLa’ cells without permission

Family members of Henrietta Lacks said they will file a lawsuit against the U.S. biotech giant Thermo Fisher Scientific for “unjust enrichment” after the company made and sold products relying on cells taken from the woman decades earlier without her consent.
The suit, to be announced Monday at the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore, follows years of consideration by family members about how to remedy the treatment of Lacks and Black people generally in medicine and the related financial windfall for pharmaceutical companies.
The family said in July it had hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump to explore lawsuits against as many as 100 defendants, mostly pharmaceutical companies, and possibly Johns Hopkins Hospital where the so-called “HeLa” cells were taken.
“Thermo Fisher Scientific’s choice to continue selling HeLa cells in spite of the cell lines’ origin and the concrete harms it inflicts on the Lacks family can only be understood as a choice to embrace a legacy of racial injustice embedded in the U.S. research and medical systems,” Crump said in a statement before a news conference along with co-counsels Christopher Seeger and Kim Parker.
“Black people have the right to control their bodies,” he said. “And yet Thermo Fisher Scientific treats Henrietta Lacks’ living cells as chattel to be bought and sold.”
Thermo Fisher Scientific, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, did not respond immediately to request for comment.
A Johns Hopkins doctor took a sample of cervical cancer cells from Lacks, then a 31-year-old mother from Turners Station, without her knowledge or consent 70 years ago. She died shortly thereafter in 1951. The cells were the first to live outside the body and led to a host of medical advances in everything from vaccines to in vitro fertilization.
The case became well known after Rebecca Skloot wrote the bestselling book “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” which was later made into an HBO movie with Oprah Winfrey.
Johns Hopkins officials contend that at the time there was no established practice for consent in such cases or regulation for their use. They also have said they never patented the cells and did not profit from them.
Hopkins officials have worked with some Lacks family members to develop scholarships and other programs to honor the woman’s contributions to science. It’s also naming a building on Hopkins medical campus in East Baltimore after her.
Crump alleges Thermo Fisher Scientific chose to sell and mass produce the living tissue from Lacks despite knowing the woman had not consented. He called it part of a conspiracy to harvest tissue for research from Black women in racially segregated wards during the 1950s.
The suit claims the company continues to sell multiple products that rely on Lacks’ genetic material.
“In the last several years, Thermo Fisher Scientific has made staggering profits in the tens of millions of dollars by using the HeLa cell line — all while Ms. Lacks’ Estate and family haven’t seen a dime of it,” Crump said in the statement.
Seeger called the company’s profits “ill-gotten gains, which rightfully belong to Ms. Lack’s estate.”
This story will be updated.