Family of Henrietta Lacks hires star civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who says they plan to sue pharmaceutical companies

Lawrence Lacks Sr., center, the oldest surviving son of Henrietta Lacks, meets great-grandson Zayden Joseph, 5, before the news conference. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, with lawyer Christopher Seeger announced their representation of the Lacks family during the conference. Henrietta Lacks died of an aggressive form of cervical cancer and her cells have been used in research without consent or compensation to the family, according to the lawyers. (Kenneth K. Lam)