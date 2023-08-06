As lawyers for Henrietta Lacks’ family plans to sue other companies, legal scholars debate potential for success

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ron Lacks strode from a locked door on the eighth floor of the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. District Courthouse just before 8 p.m. and pressed the elevator button.

“It won’t be long now,” he told a reporter waiting last week in the quiet hallway, flashing a smile.

The next day, there were balloons, singing and even a birthday cake to celebrate the settlement between biotechnology giant Thermo Fisher and the surviving relatives of Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman from Baltimore County whose cells were taken from her in 1951 by a doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital without her consent or knowledge.

But the final showdown in the lawsuit — in which the Lacks family argued Thermo Fisher unjustly profited from the immortal cell line created from Lacks’ stolen cells and used in countless medical breakthroughs — happened far from microphones and television cameras. No members of the public were allowed in the room where the terms of the settlement were hashed out over more than 12 hours Monday in downtown Baltimore. And details of the agreement, announced early Tuesday, remain confidential.

Without a verdict, legal experts have been left to puzzle over what would have happened if the lawsuit had gone to trial.

It’s a tricky question, especially because many facts about the case had yet to be nailed down when the family and the company agreed to settle. Also, the claim rested on “unjust enrichment” — a legal argument that has never been used to win a case involving patient tissue samples, and that some legal scholars say is underutilized in litigation in general.

“It’s just so hard to predict what a court will do in this case because it is so unique,” said Diane Hoffmann, professor of health law at the University of Maryland’s Carey School of Law in Baltimore.

A definitive answer to this — perhaps literally — million-dollar question might surface in the future, however. Lawyers representing the Lacks family say they intend to pursue claims against other companies that profit from the HeLa cell line using the unjust enrichment argument.

“Stay tuned,” one of the lawyers, Chris Ayers, said at Tuesday’s news conference. “The fight against those who profit and chose to profit off of the deeply unethical and unlawful history and origins of the HeLa cells will continue.”

A lawyer for Thermo Fisher declined to comment for this article. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the company released a statement celebrating the settlement, writing that Thermo Fisher and the Lacks family were pleased they resolved the lawsuit without a trial.

Thermo Fisher, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, tried twice earlier to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the family sued well after the statute of limitations for unjust enrichment expired.

Under Maryland law, a person has to file a claim for unjust enrichment within three years of first learning of something that might be grounds for a lawsuit. The Lacks family filed its claim in July 2021, 11 years after journalist Rebecca Skloot published “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” and brought widespread attention the story of the Turner Station mother of five. Oprah had made the book into a 2017 movie.

U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman hadn’t yet ruled on the company’s motions to dismiss the case when Thermo Fisher and the Lacks family agreed to settle.

But Deleso Alford, a professor at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, believes the family met the three elements needed to argue an unjust enrichment case: the defendant received something of value from you, they benefited from it, and it would be inequitable for the defendant to enjoy the benefit you provided without compensating you.

In 2012, she wrote a law review article that later played a major role in framing the lawsuit Ayers and famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump filed on behalf of the Lacks family. Also, Alford wrote an amicus brief supporting the family’s lawsuit.

While Henrietta Lacks died in 1951, shortly after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, her cells lived on, becoming the first to survive outside a body in a laboratory. In the past 70 years, they’ve been used to eradicate polio, map the human genome, develop COVID-19 vaccines and served as the foundation for countless other scientific breakthroughs. There are trillions more HeLa cells growing and multiplying in laboratories today than there ever were in Lacks’ body, Skloot wrote in her book.

It’s because of this extraordinary quality that the statute of limitations never expired in the case, Alford said. Instead, she said, the clock restarts every time Thermo Fisher develops and replicates the HeLa cells in its laboratory — something the Lacks family argued in its case.

Their lawsuit, Alford said, is a matter of genetic justice.

“The defendant’s flawed argument is that they can, in perpetuity, profit from the cultivation and the mass production of HeLa cells but the descendants of Henrietta Lacks cannot because it’s too late,” she said.

In court documents filed over the past two years, Thermo Fisher disputed the family’s statute of limitations argument. Proceeds from unjust enrichment, the company argued, aren’t themselves instances of unjust enrichment.

Legal precedent around unjust enrichment in Maryland could have made it difficult for the Lacks family to win at trial, Hoffmann said. But if the family had appealed the case, it could have resulted in a different interpretation of Maryland law given the unprecedented facts, she said.

Jorge Contreras, a professor at the University of Utah’s College of Law, agreed that it could have been hard for the Lacks family to win in court. But at least this time, it seems like the family won in the court of public opinion, he said.

“I suspect that part of the settlement, we can attribute it to the company just wanting to make all this publicity go away,” Contreras said. “The further afield the plaintiffs get from Thermo Fisher and Johns Hopkins, the more it’ll look like they’re on a fishing expedition for money, and I think they’ll lose some public sympathy as a result.”

As far as people who aren’t related to Lacks, it’s unlikely that similar lawsuits will be filed on their behalf, despite Tuesday’s settlement, legal experts said.

Most people have “run-of-the-mill, boring genetic data” that is only valuable in the aggregate, said Jessica Roberts, director of the Health Law and Policy Institute at the University of Houston Law Center. To sue companies for improperly using their genetic or medical material, people would have to form a class action or find another way to file a claim as a collective.

Instead, Roberts hopes the Lacks lawsuit will have other effects, such as encouraging biotechnology companies to be more straightforward and transparent with people about how they’re planning to use their data. It also could add to the discussion around whether research subjects should receive some of the proceeds that result from the studies they participate in.

“The way the law is set up now, you have informed consent, and that gives people the option to say, ‘No’” to participating in research, Roberts said. “It doesn’t give them the option to say, ‘Yes, and share your profits with me.’”